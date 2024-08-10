Government prioritizes workforce training

The government is intensifying its focus on training and upskilling the workforce amid the ongoing migration and persistent skills shortage.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka emphasized this priority while responding to a question about the Memorandum of Understanding between the government and the International Peace Institute.

Rabuka states that it is imperative for the government to explore and consider partnerships and opportunities that can help address these challenges.

The Prime Minister says such collaborations are crucial in ensuring that the workforce remains competitive and capable of meeting the demands.

“This partnership with IPI will offer additional support in enhancing the knowledge, skills, and capacities of our civil servants who represent Fiji as negotiators to expand their engagement and as the complexity of climate change negotiations continue to grow.”

Rabuka highlights the importance of joint efforts in enhancing critical negotiations with developed countries.

The government stresses the role of international cooperation and strategic partnerships in fostering securing long-term prosperity for the nation.