Government invests heavily on upgrade of roads

Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad says the Coalition Government continues to invest heavily in the development of infrastructure, particularly in the improvement of roads.

Fiji Roads Authority, therefore, has been allocated $354.8 million for the ongoing maintenance and construction of roads, and upgrade of bridges and jetties.

Prasad says an additional $5 million has been allocated for the maintenance and construction of roads in rural areas, undertaken by the re-established Public Works Department that has been allocated $8 million.

“The Coalition Government will continue to invest heavily in infrastructure development to raise the standard of our roads, bridges, jetties, utilities, and public buildings.”

Prasad says the government has also undertaken a major study on traffic in urban areas; particularly between the Lautoka and Nadi, and Suva and Nausori corridors.

The Finance Minister also announced an amnesty on thousands of vehicles that were grounded during COVID-19, as people were charged fees when they could not register their vehicles with the Land Transport Authority during the pandemic.

The Ministry of Public Works has been allocated $721.4 million, covering the Water Authority of Fiji and Fiji Roads Authority, in the 2024-2025 National Budget.