Government eyes TikTok controls

The government is warning of rising online harm to children and adults.

Minister for Information Lynda Tabuya said some users navigate platforms like TikTok responsibly but others exploit them.

She added that proper measures must be taken before any consideration of banning.

“There are too many adults attacking children online, and children attacking each other; much of it is simply mimicking what they see adults doing.”

Tabuya said the government was monitoring Australia’s upcoming ban on social media use for children under 16. She added that Fiji may adopt a similar approach if it proves effective.

She also raised concerns about minors accessing pornography.

The Anti-Pornography Task Force is working to block children from explicit content.

The Minister called on local network companies to limit access to harmful material. She urged parents to stay vigilant, especially during school holidays when children are online more.

Tabuya said the digital environment cannot be left unchecked and a whole-of-society approach is needed to protect children.

