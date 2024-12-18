Government coordinates repatriation efforts

Buildings collapse and landslides after 7.3 magnitude Vanuatu earthquake [Source: VBTC]

Government is working on assisting Fijian nationals in Vanuatu following the devastating 7.4 magnitude earthquake that struck the island nation yesterday.

Minister for Disaster Management, Sakiasi Ditoka, confirms that discussions are underway with Australia to ensure the safety and repatriation of our Fijians.

He says that coordination with Australia’s response teams is essential to determine the type of assistance required for Fijian nationals.

Ditoka adds that Australia and New Zealand have deployed emergency teams and confirmed that Vanuatu’s runway remains operational, despite flight disruptions caused by damage to the control tower.

“All commercial flights at the moment have been closed for 24 hours, and hopefully, that will be lifted by tomorrow so that we can consider sending a Fiji Airways plane there to pick up our nationals. The Australian and New Zealand teams that are there have confirmed the runway is still usable, but it’s just the flight operations, and the control tower, I think, that have been affected. So, that will be something that the Australian and New Zealand authorities will probably be trying to get online as soon as possible”

The earthquake has caused widespread concern across the Pacific, with neighboring countries stepping in to provide emergency aid and technical support.

As Vanuatu continues to assess the full extent of the damage, Fiji stands ready to provide further assistance to ensure the safety of its citizens and contribute to the broader recovery efforts.

There have been aftershocks in Vanuatu following the devastating earthquake which has so far claimed 15 lives.

Meanwhile, Australia’s foreign minister, Penny Wong, says Australia stands in solidarity with Vanuatu.

She adds that Australia will provide whatever assistance is required.

Wong says that Australian High Commission staff were safe.