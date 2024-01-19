Government clarifies stance on casino

Trade Minister Manoa Kamikamica (left), Fiji Council of Churches President, Archbishop Peter Loy Chong

Trade Minister Manoa Kamikamica has clarified the government’s stand in terms of casino consultation and its operation in Fiji.

Kamikamica highlighted that the government will support the directive made by the Prime Minister that the government will not entertain any casino operation until there is a properly documented guideline.

He emphasized the government’s commitment to transparency and cooperation but also highlighted the lack of an official casino policy.

“The prime ministers gave some very clear directions in terms of the government’s stance on casinos. Right now, there’s no discussion about casinos, and there’s no policy on casinos, so the government cannot engage until that policy comes into place.”

The Minister addressed the government’s absence from an invitation to a casino consultation organized by the Fiji Council of Churches and said that the government will undertake its own consultation when it’s needed.

Fiji Council of Churches President, Archbishop Peter Loy Chong, expressed disappointment at the absence of a government representative for the consultation.

“We are really disappointed in the Government because the government needs to listen to the questions, concerns, and uncertainty of people because, at the end of the day, any economic development must be people-centred.”

Despite the Archbishop’s discontent, Kamikamica says the government will maintain its existing position until a thorough and formal policy on casinos is established.