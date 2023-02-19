Gold FM ROC market continues to generate interest

More stall vendors are interested in the GOLD FM ROC market as a place to sell and market their produce and products.

The demands saw the organizer extend the space from one to now three streets and a reserve lists.

These vendors come as far as Levuka and Lautoka and other parts of Fiji who traveled to Suva to be part of the ROC Market.

Article continues after advertisement

But the current weather conditions does not dampen the spirit of the general public to be part of the event.

Families and friends can expect a wide range of food, drinks, handicrafts, clothes, handmade jewelry, house decorations, and potted plants from local entrepreneurs at the event.

The ROC market is held every third Sunday of the month along Gladstone, Thurston, and Carnarvon streets in Suva.