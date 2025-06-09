Gokals warehouse in ruins

A fire has destroyed the Gokals warehouse building on Amy Street in Suva.

The blaze broke out early this morning and was quickly contained by firefighters, preventing it from spreading to nearby offices and businesses.

Authorities say the entire warehouse was lost in the fire.

Article continues after advertisement

The full extent of the damage is yet to be confirmed.

An investigation is now underway to determine what sparked the blaze.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.