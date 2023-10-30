Global Honors for Sumeet and Dr Krupali Tappoo

Singer and humanitarian Sumeet Tappoo (left), Director of the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital Dr. Krupali Tappoo

Internationally renowned singer and humanitarian Sumeet Tappoo and Director of the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital Dr. Krupali Tappoo were recently bestowed with the International Excellence Awards at the British Parliament.

The prestigious felicitation ceremony, organised by the World Book of Records and Nobles of Commonwealth Nations Awards, was held in the presence of members of the House of Commons and esteemed guests at the British Parliament.

The ceremony felicitated 30 personalities from around the world for their outstanding contribution to society.

Article continues after advertisement

Sumeet Tappoo who is an award-winning singer, an international performing artist and a global humanitarian, was honoured with the International Award of Excellence for his outstanding contribution to music and philanthropy globally.

Sumeet Tappoo says he is truly humbled by this honour and is motivated to do more and give back to society in a multitude of ways.

Dr. Krupali Tappoo, was honoured with the International Award of Excellence for her outstanding contribution in promoting social and healthcare services.

Dr. Tappoo says she is thrilled to receive this honour and paid tribute to the entire team based at the Children’s Hospital in Suva.