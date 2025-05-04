Girmit legacy lives on

Independent Member of Parliament, Shalen Kumar, says the Girmit Day celebration is an exciting time for the Indian diaspora, especially the descendants of the Girmityas who came to Fiji 146 years ago.

Kumar adds that the celebration enables people to rekindle and share old memories, reflect on the past, and honour the sacrifices of their ancestors.

He adds it is a time for remembrance, cultural pride, and honouring the journey of those who laid the foundation for future generations.

“It’s also a time to see how they paved their way in this foreign land and made Fiji their home. Also, it’s a time to reflect on how they remained focused despite many challenges and to look at the lessons we can learn from the sacrifices they made during the Girmit era.”

Kumar adds that the spirit of Girmit continues even today, as people, especially those from the Indian diaspora, are still moving from place to place.

He says this ongoing movement reflects the resilience of the community.

The 2025 Girmit Day celebration will take place this week, from May 9th to 12th, in Labasa.

