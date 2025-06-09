Germany marks 35 years of partnership with Fiji

[Photo Credit: Fiji Government]

The German Embassy in Suva marked the 35th Anniversary of German Unity Day last night, commemorating the historic reunification of East and West Germany in 1990.

Acting President, Chief Justice Salesi Temo and Madam Talei Temo attended, joined by Cabinet Ministers, senior government officials, diplomats and civil society representatives.

Germany has been a steadfast partner for Fiji and the Pacific, leading initiatives in climate resilience, sustainable development, and low-carbon transport.

Its support includes water purification projects, Clean Seas programs, Blue Economy initiatives, and a $5 million Euro pledge to the Pacific Resilience Facility.

Germany’s Ambassador to Fiji Dr Andreas Prothmann outlined growing scientific and cultural cooperation, citing the visit of DAAD President Professor Mukherjee and the German Archaeological Institute’s Digital Museum project in Tuvalu.

The Embassy continues to foster people-to-people diplomacy, cultural exchange and training for young Pacific diplomats, strengthening regional ties and promoting deeper understanding between Germany and Pacific countries.

