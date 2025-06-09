Pacific legend George “Fiji” Veikoso passes

[Photo Credit: Fiji / Facebook]

Fiji-born music legend George “Fiji” Veikoso has passed away at the age of 55.

Born in 1970, Fiji became one of the most loved and respected voices in Pacific music.

Details around his passing have not been confirmed.

[Photo Credit: Fiji / Facebook]

Fiji gave us island classics like “Lia” and “Sweet Darlin’”. His voice, full of soul and island pride, touched hearts all over the Pacific.

Last year, he returned home and rocked the stage at Homecoming Fiji in Nadi, a night fans will always remember.

He was also set to headline this year’s Homecoming Festival in September.

Since the news broke, tributes have been flowing from all over, many calling him the “voice of the Pacific.”

