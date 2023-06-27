Gender balance in the engineering sector is a concern

The need to improve gender balance in the engineering sector has been highlighted during the International Women in Engineering Day celebration.

Concerns for Psychological safety to enhance work-life balance were discussed.

Renee Duguivalu says that there is a very low percentage of female engineers in most of our workplaces.

Article continues after advertisement

In contrast, Duguivalu says that 24% of female students enrolled in engineering studies at FNU alone.

“For FRA, I was told that there are only 6 female engineers out of 98 total engineers which is just 6%. Similar percentage as well for Total Energy, 3 out of 50 engineers. So it begs the question, where do these graduates go if the same statistics isn’t reflected in our workforce.”

Vasenai Kereni the Acting Associate DEAN [TVET] with the Fiji National University says that there is an increase in female students graduating from these stem programs.

“In FNU College of engineering science and Technology, 1056 females were enrolled in 2022 and 993 female students were enrolled this year. There were 96 female students who graduated in 2022 and 103 students who graduated in March this year.”

Graduate Women Fiji is committed to supporting young women academically.