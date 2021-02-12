Gavoka seeks audience with Speaker of Parliament

Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader Viliame Gavoka is now seeking an audience with the Speaker of Parliament over the Party’s parliamentary grant.

This comes as SODELPA desperately tries to take back control of funding which under the leadership of Sitiveni Rabuka, was directed to individual Party MPs.

The grants are allocated to elected political parties specifically for the functioning of the parties’ parliamentary offices.

Gavoka says FijiFirst and the National Federation Party are using their grant where they see fit except for SODELPA.

“We just want to make sure that it is fair to SODELPA that the other political parties are also using the grant as they deem fit. For SODELPA we should also use that fund as we deem fit.”

Gavoka is adamant that their parliamentary office and SODELPA’s main office be in charge of the grant.

Former SODELPA General Secretary Adi Litia Qionibaravi and other MPs want to keep their grants.

“I am not aware of the real situation of SODELPA’s finances, but it may appear to be that way if there is an intention to use the party Parliamentary Grant.”

The SODELPA Leader says the party’s board resolved in its last meeting that it will take over the grant to allow for the effective, efficient, and transparent function of the Party’s parliamentary roles and duties.

Some SODELPA MPs claimed last year the grant was being abused, to pay staff and for meeting venues.