Gavoka given time to relinquish his role

The Social Democratic Liberal Party Management Board has given Viliame Gavoka until tomorrow to relinquish his role as Minister for Education immediately.

FBC News has obtained a copy of the letter that the SODELPA Management Board sent to Gavoka following the party’s board meeting last Friday.

The letter says that failure to comply will invoke the disciplinary procedure as outlined in the party constitution, which may include actions up to and including suspension or expulsion from the party roles.

The letter says the Management Board, having convened and deliberated on the matter last Friday, hereby directs Gavoka to relinquish the position to facilitate the reinstatement of Aseri Radrodro.



Aseri Radrodro

It says that according to the coalition agreement, SODELPA holds the portfolios of Education, Tourism and Civil Aviation.

It adds that the directive to reinstate Radrodro as the Minister for Education is in alignment with maintaining the proportionate allocation as agreed upon in the coalition committee.

The Board says it is adamant that Radrdro has not committed any breaches, as previously claimed by the Minister’s office.

It says that, in keeping with fairness, transparency, and accountability and supported by the coalition agreement commitments, it is deemed appropriate to restore Radrodro to his former ministerial responsibilities.

The SODELPA Management Board is calling on Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka to respect the coalition agreement, which mandates consultation and cooperation on decisions of this nature.