Gavoka attends fifth UN conference

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation, Viliame Gavoka, is attending the Fifth United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries.

The LDC5 is currently underway in Doha, Qatar, under the theme “From Potential to Prosperity,” which aims to leverage opportunities to accelerate sustainable development in places where international assistance is most needed.

It also endeavours to harness the full potential of the least developed countries, supporting their progress on the road to prosperity.

Gavoka says while Fiji is a developing country, its participation in this conference is crucial to show international solidarity and commitment to global development.