Further delay for Queen Elizabeth Drive project

A further delay in the completion of work on the Queen Elizabeth Drive Upgrade Project in Suva is to be expected.

Fiji Roads Authority Chief Executive Kamal Prasad says the completion of the major project is not on schedule.

He says although the roads could be completed on time, the delay will be from side work.

“Maybe a few months of delay, maybe till October.” You’ll have majority of the road work completed of the road work completed. It’s just side roads, mediums, and smaller things that don’t restrict traveling that will be left to be done.”

Prasad has also admitted they have enough funding to complete major projects for this fiscal year.

The $66 million Queen Elizabeth Drive upgrade project was scheduled to be completed by September.