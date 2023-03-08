Funding for female policing leadership development continues

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Financing female leadership development in the Fiji Police Force is an investment worth taking.

The force is partnering with the Pacific Faculty of Policing to enhance and fast-track women’s leadership within the Fiji Police Force.

Director of Programs for the Pacific Faculty of Policing, Rodney Smith, says their goal is simple: to help women understand what is expected of them and how they can transition through leadership roles.

“Our Commitment to the work in the Pacific, especially leadership work in the Pacific, from Australia’s perspective is ongoing, so the funding is from the Australian government and that will continue.”



Acting Commissioner of Police, Juki Fong Chew.

There are currently four women in director posts within the Fiji Police Force, and the Acting Commissioner of Police, Juki Fong Chew is adamant there’s room for more.

“Fijian women police officers have set many firsts for opening doors to new opportunities and benchmarking the participation of women and men in law enforcement in Fiji and the Pacific region.”



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Pacific Faculty of Policing is currently assisting 25 female officers in identifying communication tools and enhancing stakeholder relationships to help shape their leadership roles in the force through leadership training.



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]