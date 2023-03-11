Fun activities planned for the FBC Holi celebration

Fijians are invited to come in numbers and enjoy Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s Courts Mirchi FM and Radio Fiji 2’s non-stop Holi Masti today from 3pm to 8pm.

Radio Fiji 2’s Morning Show host Dipti Ben says it is a multi-cultural event and there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

She adds they intend to spread the message of peace and happiness through the event.

Ben says it is a time where people can let go of their worries and just enjoy local entertainment.

“It will be a full six-hour entertainment program with folk songs, what we call jogira. Apart from that, we will also have open-air dancing, which means all the people out there can come and dance with us.”

Ben says people will be able to meet and play Holi with the radio personalities as well.

Courts Mirchi FM and Radio Fiji 2’s non-stop Holi Masti will be held at Damodar City Center in Suva today from 3pm to 8pm.