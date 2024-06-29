FTUC welcome the Vatukoula strike settlement

The Fiji Trades Union Congress and the Employment Ministry have enthusiastically embraced the news of the Vatukoula strike settlement.

Finance Minister Biman Prasad in his budget address yesterday declared a significant payout of $9.2 million dollars for the resolution of the Vatukoula Mine strike.

The International Labour Organization acknowledged this strike, which commenced in 1991, as the longest in history.

FTUC National Secretary Felix Anthony expressed decades-long perseverance in pushing the government to address this issue decisively.

Anthony hopes that this will put to rest the issues that has grappled the gold mine for almost 33 years.

“The international Labour Organization has continuously urged government to act on this and put an end to the strike. This is a very welcome move and I certainly hope that this will put to rest to issues that have been around Vatukoula for a very long time.”

Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad says the coalition government in collaboration with the Fiji Mining Workers Union and Fiji Trade Union Congress have reached a resolution.

Each of the 368 mining workers will be a paid $25, 000 each, with the first $10, 000 paid from this budget and the remainder of the $15, 000 paid in the next budget.

Professor Prasad says rather than getting justice, the strike devastated the lives and livelihoods of many miners over the last 3 decades.