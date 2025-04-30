FTUC demands wage reform

[File Photo]

The major focus of the Fiji Trade Union Congress in its budget submission will be the high cost of living, which will be at the center of its proposals on this issue.

This was emphasized by the National Secretary of FTUC, Felix Anthony, who stated that the government needs to re-examine the current minimum wage policy and work towards progressively increasing the minimum wage in the country.

He added that the current wage levels are no longer sufficient to meet the rising cost of living faced by ordinary Fijians, especially as inflation continues to affect the price of basic goods and services.

Anthony further noted that other areas of focus in the FTUC’s submission will include the tripartite structure of the Fiji National Provident Fund, which was previously in place.

He pointed out that despite the government’s promises during the last election to restore true tripartism, this has yet to be implemented.

“I don’t believe it should take any government three years to act if they were serious about the promises they made regarding worker representation on the board and establishing a truly tripartite FNPF board.The teachers’ unions have recently raised concerns regarding the treatment of teachers, which will be included in the submission. “

Anthony urged policymakers to engage in genuine consultation with trade unions and civil society organizations to develop a wage framework that promotes equity, dignity, and social justice.

