From streets to skills, youth gear up for training

The government has launched a skill-based training program to offer hope and opportunity to vulnerable youth.

Yesterday, 24 former street dwellers from Lautoka successfully completed the “Seed of Success” and Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights programs.

Minister for Youth, Jese Saukuru, says next week, they will begin their training at the Fiji National University in Namaka, Nadi, as part of an initiative focused on skills development, family reunification, and community engagement.

“This exercise is for them to realize what talent they have, (16:41) what skills do they have, because if they manage to find that, that will be their strength.”

Saukuru states they are working to establish safe houses for the youths to provide a stable environment away from the streets.

“Then before they transition through those trainings, and for those finding employment, they move on, and we get the other groups coming in, coming into the safe house, so the process continues from there.”

Youth Officer Kaminieli Sadrata says youths, after being released from prison, were unable to return to their homes due to past wrongdoings, which led them to the streets.

Sadrata also stresses the urgent need to address these challenges in order to support youth, many of whom are left behind due to difficult home situations and limited resources.

