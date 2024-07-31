From mock to real as Minister wants more women MPs

[Source: Fiji Government / Facebook]

One of the participants of the 2016 Womens Mock Parliament who has made it into parliament believes the mock parliament serves as a critical step in building confidence among women, showing them that they are capable decision-makers.

Lynda Tabuya who started her political career in 2014 and now serves as the Women, Children and Social Protection Minister was among the 51 women who had participated in the last mock parliament.

Tabuya believes there is a need to invest more in women and this responsibility falls on the political parties.

She says during the last general election, only eight percent of the voters chose women and that there is a need to change this.

“If we invest to prepare them for elections, this is one way to get over the barriers, to have more training workshops for our women candidates as they prepare for elections. And it’s upon the political parties to enable this space. Secondly, in terms of women’s participation for the elections.”

Tabuya says the 2024 Women’s Mock Parliament is encouraging and hopes that more women will step up in the future.

“It was so encouraging for me today. I was trying my best not to cheer after every speech, but I’m so proud of these women. And I believe that we will see more of them come in. I hope that changes for this mock parliament, that more women will step forward, but not just step forward, that the political parties, with the funding they have been given by governments, that they will encourage more women and we shouldn’t settle for less than 50-50.”

Assistant Women’s Minister Sashi Kiran says it’s important to have women’s views and different geography well represented.

So it’s more about building the confidence of the people that women in decision-making can be very representative of the people on the ground. So I hope it gives more confidence to the people rather than women themselves. I think women know that they’re good decision-makers.

The mock parliament came to an end today.