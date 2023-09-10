Friendship greater than the crown: Navurai

Queen Vodafone Festival of the Friendly North, Miss APCO Coatings Fiji, Vasiti Navurai.

Miss APCO Coatings Fiji, Vasiti Navurai, was crowned the 2023 Miss Vodafone Festival of the Friendly North Queen at Subrail Park in Labasa last night.

The Bukuya, Ba beauty scooped the coveted title among the nine contestants.

Navurai acknowledges the camaraderie established among the contestants in the week-long festival, saying that their friendship is greater than the crown.

“I feel much appreciated with all the help that has been put in for my preparation for this week-long festival. I thank my parents, sponsors, my beloved sisters, etc. If it were not for them, I would not be where I am today.

Navurai says she plans to propose a psychiatric facility for the Northern Division during her reign, hopeful that it will be considered as a project for the festival in the future.

The 23-year-old is a Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Science student at the Fiji National University and is on a six-month attachment at the Labasa Divisional Hospital.



Vodafone Festival of the Friendly North Queen, Miss APCO Coatings Fiji, Vasiti Navurai with her dad.

In other awards, Miss Labasa Divisional Hospital Grace Tauyavuca was the first runner-up, while Miss Northern Civil Service Daiana Moceica was the second runner-up.

Miss Fiji Sugar Corporation, Nandani Sami, was crowned Miss Charity.

In the Kings Category, Mr. Valuefone Pte Limited Fiji Roseheel Chand was crowned King, while Mr. Tanoa Electrical Works Jacob Saqusaqu was the first runner-up.

Mr. Service Clubs of Labasa, Vilimone Kolivuso, was Mr. Personality.