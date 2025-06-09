News

Freezer truck boosts Fiji’s agricultural exports

Kelera Ditaiki Multimedia Journalist

September 21, 2025 12:18 pm

[Photo Credit: Fiji Government]

The Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways has handed over a new freezer truck to Fresher Marketing Ltd, in a move aimed at strengthening Fiji’s agricultural exports and creating more opportunities for rural farmers.

Agriculture Minister Tomasi Tunabuna praised the company’s role in supplying both fresh and frozen produce to international markets.

“This truck is more than just a cooler vehicle. It is a symbol of progress, opportunity, and our shared commitment to supporting exporters and farmers. Without our exporters, there would be no export industry and no income for our farmers.”

Article continues after advertisement

The initiative falls under the Commercial Agricultural Development Programme, which has boosted its funding to $2.5 million to provide key infrastructure support for exporters.

With taro exports alone reaching a record $41.3 million in 2024, the new truck is expected to help maintain product quality and expand Fiji’s reach in overseas markets.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.

More students taking technical subjects, but retention remains low

Immediate relief for Western Division cane farmers

Fiji trials first Japanese sugarcane harvester in Tavua

Freezer truck boosts Fiji’s agricultural exports

Sugar industry remains on track

343 teachers resign, FPA calls for reform

Spike in child illnesses

PM salutes peacekeepers in Middle East

MoH receives $1.1M in medical donations

Giving for Good supports Sigatoka Hospital

Alleged murderer fears for safety in remand

Winning start for Baby Pearls at Youth World Cup

Disney’s Kimmel suspension shows Trump’s increasing grip over media

Gerardo looks for improvement after Fiji’s opening win

Israel presses on with Gaza City assault, at least 60 Palestinians killed

Bryne satisfied with Flying Fijians' on-field discipline

Central division wins Police IDC

Fiji wins futsal cup opener

Death toll from tanker truck explosion in Mexico City rises to 25

Veteran boxer Naidu returns to the ring

Nadi holds Labasa to a draw

Acting AG urges respect for court processes

Paradise 7s brings top teams to Lautoka

Lyles surges late to win fourth successive 200m gold

Asco Motors hosts inaugural Open Day

Online abuse targeting youth MP with disability condemned

Sai Sanjeevani hospital delivers hope with free heart surgeries

Korovou businesses urged to put community first

Canada stuns Black Ferns in Women’s World Cup semifinal

Gau’s Tuimaba eyes professional boxing career

Mega superyacht berth expansion at Port Denarau Marina

Trump, Xi agree to further TikTok talks at Korea summit

Pilla shines on international stage

Raju returns as Labasa misses eight regular players

Calls for overhaul of sex education in schools

Fiji and Israel to strengthen parliamentary ties

Cryptocurrency ban proposed to safeguard Fiji’s economy

Faith-based groups unite to address intergenerational trauma

Byrne says Doge’s red card was unjust

Fiji’s gateway goes global

Fiji Under-18 rugby squad unites ahead of Australia tour

Hibiscus Festival kicks off with 10 contestants ready to shine

Fiji team gears up for OFC Cup opener

Viral video sparks probe into police-taxi drama

Viral video sparks probe into police-taxi drama

Drua recruit set for Lautoka debut

Trump says TV networks 'against' him should 'maybe' lose licence, after Kimmel suspension

Italian rapper Fedez accused of inciting racial hatred for lyrics targeting Jannik Sinner

Sewak testifies on Supervisor of Elections’ back pay controversy

Byrne expects fast, physical battle in PNC final

FICAC Acting Commissioner moves to end internal information leaks

Ba Town Council clarifies 4R Stadium usage

Acting PM backs cane farmers after Rarawai mill fire

Fiji Futsal captain calls for support ahead of OFC opener

FMA defends partnership with China amid influence concerns

Calls to reclaim traditional knowledge

Search for pilot after plane crashes in wilderness area

Eden Park awaits as Wallabies aim to defy history

UN sanctions on Iran to be reimposed, France's Macron says

Masere to spend two weeks in remand

The Summer I Turned Pretty creator reveals everything you need to know about the upcoming movie

FHTA welcomes new CEO of Tourism Fiji

Kiran champions Nutrition and inclusion at National Farmers award

SPX launches sustainability training

Byrne praises Loganimasi and Nasova ahead of final

Mixed results for Fiji at FIBA 3x3 U23 World Cup

Major League Soccer has signed multiyear broadcast partnerships with South Korean streaming platform

Court hears Saneem queried heavy tax deductions

PRB enforces zero-tolerance on drugs and violence

Voter register audit still pending

Water Authority tackles losses in Korovou

Over 30 people have died from Ebola in Congo, says World Health Organization

Pacific urged to boost oil spill preparedness

IHG Hotels partner with Rise Beyond the Reef

Court orders fresh mental check for Tawase

Gavoka pushes for stronger links between agriculture and tourism

Landlord convicted for unconscionable conduct in Nabua

Kristin Chenoweth emotionally addresses her comment about assassination of Charlie Kirk

French unions strike against austerity, pressuring Macron

Lautoka man sentenced for child rape

Grey's Anatomy actor Brad Everett Young dies in L.A. car accident at 46

Farmers vital in tackling malnutrition, says Minister Kiran

Gaza hit by telecoms blackout as Israeli tanks and infantry advance

She-Hulk star Tatiana Maslany and others call for Disney boycott after Jimmy Kimmel suspension

Flying Fijians name lineup for PNC final

Rashford the hero in Newcastle, Man City claim first win

Minister calls for stronger support for social workers

Doge cleared by disciplinary committee

Kadavu seal quarterfinal spot with win

Mourinho returns to Benfica after 25 years

Radrodro draws the line on school HIV testing

Macrons to offer 'scientific evidence' to US court

FICAC tightens timelines to address backlog

Korovou Chamber of Commerce calls for local control

Nadi woman charged over online posts

Singh calls for more collaboration with interfaith organisations

Wanfire Music Festival to celebrate Pacific Island culture

Ellie Kildunne returns for England’s World Cup semi-final

PM reaffirms bilateral ties with Israel

Ocean conservation project launched with Bezos Earth Fund

Bamboo takes root as Fiji’s symbol of sustainable growth

Fiji Schoolboys present iTatau ahead of Australian tour

Naliva follows late father’s footsteps

Rewa dominate Northland in Ranadi Trophy clash

Witness denies personal gripes with Saneem during trial

Principals warned over discriminatory enrolment

FICAC sets new standards to fight corruption

JSC challenges COI report in court

New composting initiative launched to boost climate action

No job losses for Rarawai Mill staff after fire

Trump extends TikTok shutdown deadline for fourth time

Israel opens new route out of Gaza City, death toll passes 65,000

Korovou forms first chamber of commerce

Witness claims govt didn’t pay staff taxes

ABC suspends Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show indefinitely over his remarks about Kirk’s death

Boeing, Honeywell sued by Air India crash victim families

KPop Demon Hunters sets Netflix record with 300m views

Fiji Schoolboys U18 gelling ahead of tour

Prosecutors to seek death penalty for Charlie Kirk's accused assassin

Rinakama calls for accountability to end coups

Faith leaders unite for "season of creation" celebration in Suva

Kadavu still without mortuary services

High court discharges third accused in attempted murder case

Dragon Swingers ready to rock in Vancouver

Push to reinstate Year 10 Certificate Exam

Doge to challenge proposed sanction

PM assures support for Fijian troops serving abroad

Government leaders hear directly from Koronivia community

Khan promises thrilling night of quality boxing

FHL records $60.3m profit before tax

Police probe nude photo leak and online attacks

Jake Paul fight with Gervonta Davis moved from Atlanta to Miami

Trump administration cannot proceed with overhaul of US health agencies, court rules

Moi expands into real estate

PAC member calls for probe into FICAC’s $5,000 staff payout

Fiji plants flag in Jerusalem

Balenasau’s pride grows as daughter dons Fiji colors once again

Trump to return to the United Nations as Gaza

Principals push back on punishment

Fiji women’s cricket preps for Pacific Cup

Liverpool edge Atletico Madrid, PSG overwhelm Atalanta

Pakistan nearly pull out of Asia Cup in objection to referee

Australia refusing to panic

Young mothers struggle with support

Gout Gout, Torrie Lewis, reach semifinal of 200m

Fiji media stays independent amid support

Minister awaits report on Rarawai mill fire

Trump administration clears first Ukraine arms aid paid for by allies

Coach stresses importance on team cohesion

Narayan hails Sameer Khan’s key role in boxing growth

Court hears why complaint was lodged with police, not FICAC

Advocacy groups call for ban on Israel football team

TikToker denied bail, remanded in custody

Fiji must act now to reach high-income status

US renews Pacific commitment under Trump administration

Multiple health issues flagged at health camp

Bail denied for third accused in drug importation case

Trump clashes with Australian journalist over business deals in office

RBF transfers $146 million profit to government

Tourism hits record arrivals in August

Pacific leaders secure ocean protection funding

Hollywood celebrates 'The Pitt' and 'The Studio' at TV's Emmy Awards

State alleges FEO was exploited for political gain

Trump hails 'very good' relationship as he arrives in UK for state visit

Redford's vision boosted independent films and voices beyond Hollywood

Authorities work to contain Rarawai mill fire

TikTokers arrested for insulting Somalia's president in a dance video

Family still shattered by four-year-old’s death

Labasa High Court allows immunity in murder trial

Chua highlights focus and teamwork

Tough pool for Fiji in OFC Men’s Futsal Cup

'I'm gonna tell on you': Trump attacks Aussie reporter

Agriculture research stations driving crop innovation

Acting PM welcomes INS Kadmatt to Fiji

Fire breaks out at Rarawai Mill boiler

Fiji Met strengthens impact-based forecasting

New borrowing approved to support HA development plan

BSP commends Frank Hilton Organization’s $1m milestone

India Supreme Court clears Ambani wildlife centre of abuse claims

US senators demand Meta's internal data on kids' safety

Nawaqatanitawase named Rookie of the Year

Central Police team debut new jerseys for Commissioner’s Cup

UEFA Champions League kicks-off in style

FBI chief Patel says 'no credible information' others involved in Epstein crimes

Nunez, Hernandez lead Al-Hilal to Champions League win over Al-Duhail

Hollywood actor and director Robert Redford dies at 89

Ratuva says some Fijians misusing freedom of speech online

Aspen boosts nursing power

Prosecutors to seek death penalty for suspect in Charlie Kirk assassination

St Kilda partnership brings AFL opportunities to Fijian youth

Kulas urged to play with purpose at U19 OFC Championship

Fiji netball coaches return with high-Performance knowledge

Poverty pushes children onto streets, says Ratu Inoke

From street survivor to shelter saviour

Tourism Fiji announces Dr Pant as CEO

Farmer charged with cyber abuse and intimidation

Thousands screened for HIV

Labasa market running out of space

$115m budget to modernize agriculture and aid Fiji farmers

More focus needed on youth in politics, says Sharma