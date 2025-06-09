Freezer truck boosts Fiji’s agricultural exports

[Photo Credit: Fiji Government]

The Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways has handed over a new freezer truck to Fresher Marketing Ltd, in a move aimed at strengthening Fiji’s agricultural exports and creating more opportunities for rural farmers.

Agriculture Minister Tomasi Tunabuna praised the company’s role in supplying both fresh and frozen produce to international markets.

“This truck is more than just a cooler vehicle. It is a symbol of progress, opportunity, and our shared commitment to supporting exporters and farmers. Without our exporters, there would be no export industry and no income for our farmers.”

Article continues after advertisement

The initiative falls under the Commercial Agricultural Development Programme, which has boosted its funding to $2.5 million to provide key infrastructure support for exporters.

With taro exports alone reaching a record $41.3 million in 2024, the new truck is expected to help maintain product quality and expand Fiji’s reach in overseas markets.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.