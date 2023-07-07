FRCS surpasses June 2023 revenue target

The outgoing FRCS Chief Executive Mark Dixon [Photo: Supplied]

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service has collected a net revenue of $211.17 million for June 2023 with a positive variance of $10.6 million.

Outgoing FRCS Chief Executive Mark Dixon says the impressive revenue for June 2023 also represents a higher collection of $21.09 million or 11 percent in comparison to the revenue collections of June 2022.

Dixon says overall, for the first 11 months, $2.07 billion in net revenue has been collected, which is $565.5 million, which is 37.6 percent higher than the cumulative collections of June 2022.

The FRCS CEO attributes the favourable collection in revenue to the remarkable collection in the tax types such as the Withholding Tax, Value Added Tax, Capital Gains Tax, Fiscal Duty, Import Excise, Domestic Excise, Export Duty and the Water Resource Tax.

Dixon says Corporate Income Tax and other income taxes surged by $5.2 million and $5.4 million respectively, showing increased business confidence and a positive revenue outlook.

Domestic VAT recorded a growth of $7 million, which Dixon says reveals an increase in domestic economic activity along with the tourism sector recovery.

Import VAT and fiscal duty increased by $5.2 million and $2.2 million respectively, which Dixon attributes to an increase in the volume and value of imports.

Dixon says domestic excise increased by $3.1 million, indicating the growing demand for excisable products for the service sector and for export purposes.

According to Dixon, the Airport Departure Tax increased by $2.2 million, due to an increase in travel to Fiji.

He says FRCS envisages that revenue projections for July 2023 will continue in a similar trajectory.