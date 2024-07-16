France-Fiji bilateral relationship celebrated at Bastille Day

[Source: Ambassade de France aux Fidji - France in Fiji/ Facebook]

In commemoration of Bastille Day, the National Day of France, the French Ambassador to Fiji, François-Xavier Léger acknowledged the significant expansion of the bilateral relationship between France and Fiji.

He says the two countries share common objectives, such as the promotion of peaceful resolution of conflicts and advancement of international law and order.

Léger says France and Fiji also aspire to address various issues as allies.

“I strongly hope we did our best to strengthen the relations between both countries in every field, whether it be political, economic, cultural, people-to-people and sport.”



French Ambassador to Fiji, François-Xavier Léger [Source: Ambassade de France aux Fidji – France in Fiji/ Facebook]

Léger says the ties between France and Fiji extend beyond sports, wherein the two countries have established a strong relationship.

The Ambassador reflected on his tenure at the French Embassy in Fiji and reaffirmed their commitment to address various issues that persist in the country.

The event was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica, ministers and assistant ministers, independent members of parliament, as well as members of the diplomatic corps and civil society organizations.