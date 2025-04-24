FRA undertakes chip sealing on Ratu Kadavulevu Road

[Photo Credit: FRA/ Facebook]

The Fiji Roads Authority is currently undertaking chip sealing works on Ratu Kadavulevu Road in the Central Division.

These essential road improvements involve applying a new layer of aggregate to the road surface to enhance traction and extend the road’s lifespan. This will result in smoother and safer commutes for the local community.

FRA says this initiative reflects its ongoing commitment to enhancing national infrastructure and supporting sustainable transport solutions.

