Four questioned following seizure of 12kg cocaine

[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

Four people are being questioned at the Lautoka Police Station in relation to the seizure of more than 12 kilograms of cocaine, destined for overseas delivery.

Fiji Police Crime Division Head, ACP Mesake Waqa says the four were arrested through the quick sharing of information.

ACP Waqa says last Thursday officers from the Lautoka Criminal Investigations Department seized a carton containing 12 silver packets from a resident.

The resident received the package, intended for pick-up allegedly by an aviation employee.

ACP Waqa says the sealed silver packets were processed at the Police Forensic Lab where it revealed that the 12 bars of white substances were packed with kava.

He says the white substance were tested, and the results came out positive for cocaine on both the presumptive and confirmatory tests, weighing more than 12kg.

ACP Waqa adds a team from CID Headquarters together with Lautoka CID are conducting the investigation, and four people are currently in custody for questioning.

The Force has extended its gratitude to the members of the community for alerting the police.

ACP Waqa says the sharing of information and photos of seized substances through the media is also aimed at educating the public on what to look out for, so they are not used by criminal elements.

ACP Waqa stresses this seizure is an example of what collaboration can achieve, and reiterates the call to work together as police cannot do it alone.