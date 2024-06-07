Four officers amongst those charged for non-sexual violence

Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP). [File]

Four Police Officers were among 65 people charged with a total of 70 counts of non-sexual violence offences in May.

According to the statistics released by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions the four police officers are charged with conspiracy to pervert the course of justice and conspiracy to knowingly and maliciously accuse any person falsely of crime.

Additionally, one of the police officer is charged with the unlawful possession of illicit drugs and another police officer is charged for interfering with evidence.

Article continues after advertisement

There were 42 victims of the 70 counts of non-sexual violence offences.

There were seven incidents where the accused and the victim were related to one another.

A 52-year-old man was charged with the murder of his 40-year-old de facto partner, however, this matter was discontinued due to insufficient evidence.

In another incident, a 24-year-old man was charged with the murder of a 24-year-old man. The accused person allegedly struck the victim’s head with a steel pipe which resulted in the victim’s death.

A 44-year-old man was charged with the assault causing actual bodily harm and criminally intimidating his 25-year-old de facto partner while in another incident, a 36-year-old man was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm to his 36-year-old wife.

A 31-year-old man was charged for criminally intimidating his 17-year-old niece while a 61-year-old man was charged with an act with intent to cause grievous harm to his 39-year-old wife.

In another incident, a 38-year-old man was charged with an act with intent to cause grievous harm to his 38-year-old wife. The accused was also charged for breaching a suspended sentence for a similar offence.

A 42-year-old man was charged with attempt to commit arson. The accused person allegedly attempted to set fire to his 62-year-old mother’s house by setting fire to a tarpaulin situated in the house.

In another incident, a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were charged with attempting to commit arson. The accused persons allegedly attempted to set fire to a vacant house.

Cash and assorted items were stolen during the alleged aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and theft offences which consisted of house and shop break-ins as well as post office and school burglaries, and day and night street muggings.

There was one incident where a 15-year-old boy, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old boy were charged with aggravated burglary and theft. The juveniles allegedly broke into a retail store and stole and stole mobile recharge cards, cigarettes and $1400 cash.

Two 16-year-old boys and a 17-year-old boy were charged with aggravated burglary and theft. The juveniles allegedly broke into a Post Office and stole assorted fizzy drinks and chewing gums.

In another incident, a 17-year-old boy alongside a 19-year-old man and a 27-year-old man were charged with one count of aggravated robbery. The accused persons allegedly robbed a 60-year-old man of 5-pack noodles and $70 cash while the victim was returning home from a convenience store.

Two 17-year-old boys were charged with aggravated burglary and theft. The accused persons allegedly broke into a Wine and Dine restaurant and stole assorted liquor and mobile phones.

There was one incident where three 17-year-old boys were charged with aggravated burglary and theft. The juveniles allegedly broke into a school and allegedly stole 5 laptops and a speaker system.

In another incident, a 13-year-old boy, a 14-year-old boy, a 17-year-old with a 24-year-old man and a 52-year-old man were charged with aggravated burglary and theft.

The accused person allegedly broke into a house and stole mobile phones, pocket wifi and assorted groceries.