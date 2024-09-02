Four charged with drug possession bailed in Lautoka

Lautoka Magistrate Seini Puamau has called on police prosecutors to ensure comprehensive investigations before bringing cases to court, following a drug possession hearing.

The case involved four individuals charged with possessing illicit drugs.

Avneeel Chand, Kunal Krishneel Prasad, Alex Chandra, and Trisha Reddy face three counts each of drug possession.

They are accused of having 24.8 grams of drugs, discovered on August 30 hidden within a wall of a bottom flat residence.

Prosecutor Sergeant Julia Tawai stated that the drugs were found at the bottom flat, where Prasad resides.

The court was also informed that Chand lives in the top flat.

Defence attorneys Mark Anthony and Robert Bancod of Millbrook Hills Law Partners represent Chand, Prasad, and Chandra, while Reddy plans to seek assistance from the Legal Aid Commission.

The defence presented medical records showing Chand was injured, which the prosecution attributed to Chand’s resistance during arrest.

The court granted bail to all four accused.

They will reappear on the 18th of this month.