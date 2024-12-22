Foundation brightens Christmas for 600 families

[Source: PRF/ Facebook]

Children across Fiji’s Collection Pillars of Recycling were filled with festive cheer this week as they received Christmas gifts, bringing joy to around 600 families in Sigatoka, Lautoka, Ba, Rakiraki and Labasa.

The gifts were part of the Pacific Recycling Foundation’s (PRF) Annual Christmas Gift and Stationery Drive, aimed at spreading holiday happiness.

The sound of children’s laughter echoed through the communities as they joyfully unwrapped their presents.

PRF Founder Amitesh Deo

PRF Founder Amitesh Deo stated that the drive serves as a reminder of the true spirit of Christmas spreading joy, hope,and dignity to those in need.

Launched in 2022, the initiative focuses on supporting families in poverty-stricken communities, where essential needs such as food and shelter often take priority over toys and school supplies.