Forum maps Fiji’s next big push in agricultural exports

[ Source: PHAMA Plus / Facebook ]

Fiji’s agriculture leaders, development partners and industry stakeholders met in Suva yesterday for the Harvesting Success: PHAMA Plus Fiji Knowledge Forum, focusing on achievements and the future of the country’s agricultural export growth.

Opening the event, Permanent Secretary for Agriculture and Waterways Dr. Andrew Tukana said agriculture remains central to Fiji’s economic resilience, adding that collaboration remains vital…

PHAMA Plus funded by Australia and New Zealand has supported over 40,000 Fijians across the kava, spices, root crops and biosecurity sectors over the past four years.

The forum highlighted Fiji’s export lessons, the rise of the kava industry, inclusive value chains, and improved fresh produce standards through certification schemes like Fiji GAP. Regional case studies from PNG’s coffee and Vanuatu’s cacao industries were also shared.

Australian High Commissioner Peter Roberts and New Zealand High Commissioner Charlotte Darlow reaffirmed their countries’ commitment to Fiji’s agribusiness sector, noting that discussions on a successor to PHAMA Plus will begin early next year as support continues beyond 2026.

