Former DPM’s stay hearing set for March

Former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica’s stay application will be heard in the Suva High Court in March next year.

The matter was called today to set a timetable for submissions on Kamikamica’s bid for a permanent stay of criminal proceedings.

A full hearing has been scheduled for March 25 at 9.30am, when the High Court will consider substantive arguments on whether the charges against him should be permanently stayed.

FICAC has been ordered to file its submissions on the supporting affidavit by January 14, while the defence must respond by February 4.

The case will be called on February 5 to ensure all affidavits and responses have been properly filed before the substantive hearing.

Kamikamica is facing charges of perjury and giving false information to a public servant, allegations stemming from investigations linked to the Commission of Inquiry into the appointment of former FICAC Commissioner Barbara Malimali.

Earlier, defence counsel Wylie Clarke argued the charges were invalid on the basis that the Acting FICAC Commissioner’s appointment was flawed, claiming the Judicial Services Commission was not involved in the process.

FICAC’s Acting Commissioner Lavi Rokoika has informed the court that an independent counsel will be engaged due to allegations made against her in the supporting affidavit.

