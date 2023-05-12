Force emphasizes on parental supervision

[Source: File]

The Fiji Police Force is urging parents to step up and supervise their children as school holidays are underway.

Chief Operations Officer, ACP Livai Driu says they have received an increase in the number of cases against women and girls.

ACP Livai says they need assistance from parents and guardians to protect our young population.

Article continues after advertisement

He is emphasizing on parental supervision.

“Our children can be engaged in other activities so that they are not involved in any other offence or are committed to other offences, lured by their friends and get under pressure by the peer groups.”

The Force will beef-up its operation over the long weekend as a lot of activities have been planned for the Girmit Day celebrations.