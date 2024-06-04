Fong encourages positivity and participation

Reigning Hibiscus Queen Jessica Fong (middle) [Source: SCCC/Facebook]

Reigning Hibiscus Queen Jessica Fong is ready to pass on the crown after five years of being its custodian.

Fong is excited about the prospects of the return of the iconic festival and is urging teenage girls with the intention of contesting as queen to grab the opportunity with both hands.

She envisions that the return of the festival will bring about a lot of positivity.

Fong is certain that yesterday’s announcement of the return of the Hibiscus Festival after five years will lift the spirit of the nation.

The reigning queen laid the challenge for contestants.

“This is a pretty exciting time, not only for Suva but for Fiji. It’s been five years since we’ve had a Hibiscus festival, so this is a massive buildup towards that.”

The Creative Pageant Director has also been confirmed.

“It is a big foot coming out and putting yourself out there for the public, but this is a great way to promote positivity, and we want to just advise them to stay positive for our contestants.”

The Hibiscus Festival will be held on the second week of the coming school break.