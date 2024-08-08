FNU wins 2024 Inter-Tertiary Moot Competition

[Photo: Supplied]

The Fiji National University Moot team has achieved a historic victory by clinching the 2024 Inter-Tertiary Moot Competition.

This marked the first time in the university’s 14-year history that such an accomplishment had been attained.

FNU Vice-Chancellor, Professor Unaisi Nabobo-Baba, met with the victorious team to congratulate them on their outstanding achievement.

Nabobo-Baba extended commendation to the team for their exceptional achievement.

Under the guidance of Head of School Law Ana Rokomokoti and Assistant Lecturer Milika Ligabalavu, the moot team, comprising Talei Karavaki, Arnold Chanel, and Peter Racolo, demonstrated exceptional advocacy skills.

The diligent research efforts of Timoci Mocebalavu, Setaita Taikveikata, Fane Draunibaka, and Kushal Sharma further augmented their success.

She adds that FNU’s victory at the 2024 tertiary moot competition is not only a source of inspiration to the students, but it’s also a testament that as a university they have come a long way.

FNU’s Head of School Law for the College of Business, Hospitality, and Tourism Studies, Ana Rokomokoti, expressed immense pride in the students’ exceptional achievement.

Rokomokoti says the team’s dedication was evident in their performance.

Rokomokoti says they competed fiercely, expanded their knowledge, forged valuable connections, and celebrated their accomplishments.

Team Member Talei Karavaki says the entire bench on both days consisted of experts in the competition, but the teamwork prevailed.

Another team member, Fane Draunibaka, thanked the FNU for believing in him and giving him an opportunity to make FNU proud.

The team was accorded an official congratulatory ceremony by the University’s Senior Leadership Team and the winners were honoured with the traditional salusalu from the chiefly island of Bau.