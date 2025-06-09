FNU responds to staff allegation report

[file photo]

The Fiji National University has clarified that matters raised in a recent FBC News article about allegations against a senior staff member have already been investigated through FNU’s internal disciplinary and grievance procedures.

FNU says the investigation was completed, findings were made, and appropriate administrative and corrective actions were implemented.

The University stresses that the process followed the principles of natural justice and its established policies.

It confirms that the staff member concerned was later reassigned to another functional area under a separate contract, a decision made to ensure organizational balance and continuity of essential functions. FNU says this appointment does not constitute a promotion.

The University has rejected any claims of a “cover-up” or favoritism, saying all actions were guided by due process and oversight from multiple levels of university governance.

FNU adds it remains committed to maintaining a workplace based on professionalism, respect, and accountability, and it encourages employees to use internal reporting mechanisms to resolve concerns.

It says University leadership also met with the Minister and his team today to discuss related matters.

Meanwhile, some current and former FNU staff who raised the allegations say they stand by their claims and have evidence to support them.

Former staff member Rusiate Vada told FBC News they will not back down as the issue has been ongoing for years.

He says they will continue to call for the removal of the senior management staff in question.

We are awaiting a response from the Minister for Education and his Ministry on the outcome of today’s meeting with FNU’s senior management regarding this matter.

