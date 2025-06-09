FNU Naiyaca Campus to host first-ever graduation

File Photo

Fiji National University’s Naiyaca Campus in Labasa will host its first-ever graduation ceremony next week even as major construction works on the multimillion-dollar facility continue.

According to FNU’s graduation schedule released yesterday, Doctor of Philosophy student Ferial Ibrahim will be the first PhD graduate to receive her award at the Naiyaca site, marking a historic milestone for the developing campus.

Construction at the campus has been ongoing for years, but the project suffered major delays due to legal and financial issues after its launch in 2013, eventually stalling in 2019. Work has since resumed steadily.

Pinto Constructions is now finalizing the bure-style structure that will serve as the venue for next week’s ceremony.

University Vice-Chancellor Professor Unaisi Nabobo-Baba and staff at FNU Labasa have spent months preparing the grounds clearing land, planting trees, and supporting development efforts to transform Naiyaca into the Northern Division’s next major education hub.

The university says hosting graduation on-site reflects the campus’s growing progress, with classes planned to begin in 2027.

