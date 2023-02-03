FNU Chancellor and council members resign

FNU Chancellor and Chair Tessa Price.

Three members of the Fiji National University Council have resigned.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro confirms that FNU Chancellor and Chair Tessa Price is one of the three.

He says Vishnu Mohan and Lala Sowane, who were members of the council, have also resigned.

He says as per the Fiji National University (Amendment) Act 2018, Council members are appointed by the Education Minister who, in the opinion of the Minister, has adequate qualifications, skills, expertise, and knowledge to contribute to the disciplines offered by the University and the general administration and financial management of a tertiary institution.

The FNU Council consists of official members, appointed members, elected members, and co-opted members.

The Education Minister says following the resignation of three of its members, the new FNU Council members will be appointed as per Section 21 Vacation of Office (2009 Act).