FMIB eyes upgrade to meet Australian standards

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/Facebook]

A proposal has been submitted for a feasibility study for the Fiji Meats Industry Board Abattoir on areas to upgrade and expand or to relocate the current abattoirs.

Permanent Secretary for Agriculture Dr. Andrew Tukana, received a team of officials from the Fiji Meat Industry Board yesterday.

The proposed abattoir improvement will incorporate an Integrated Training Facility to build capacity for meat workers who seek employment overseas.

The proposed feasibility study was presented by Scott Robinson, a consultant from Response Group International, based in Australia.



[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/Facebook]

Robinson explained that the feasibility study aims to determine the most commercially viable option for the abattoir that meets Australian standards, enhances profitability, and increases market supply and product quality.



[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/Facebook]

He says this includes a modern onsite training facility to address the skilled labour shortage within the sector for Fiji and other Pacific Island countries in the region.

