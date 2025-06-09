FMA welcomes removal of Skilled Professionals Evaluation Committee

File Photo

Fiji Medical Association President, Dr. Alipate Vakamocea, has welcomed the repeal of the Registration of Skilled Professionals Act saying the decision restores proper regulatory oversight and strengthens public protection in the health sector.

Dr. Vakamocea says professional bodies such as the Fiji Medical Association, the Fiji College of General Practitioners, and the Fiji Pharmaceutical Society had repeatedly raised concerns about Skilled Professionals Evaluation Committee.

He says the creation of SPEC had weakened these professional bodies by overriding their authority to assess qualifications and screen specialists.

“These bodies were specifically set up to screen these specialists coming to the country. And so by creating an alternative body which overrules the professional bodies, you actually create an opportunity where people who may not have reached that skill level (1:00) are coming in and are being allowed to practice in Fiji, and that puts people at risk. And that’s one of our biggest concerns”

Dr. Vakamocea stresses that the repeal will not hinder the entry of foreign medical specialists and that Fiji remains open to qualified experts who can provide specialized services.

However, he says that FMA does not support fast-tracking entry-level doctors or general MBBS graduates, saying the country must protect employment opportunities for local graduates.

We have over 200 graduates every single year from both universities. We need to ensure that when they’ve graduated, they’ve got a job. And if we open up the country to any MBBS student, we’re going to be putting their jobs at risk. So we’re very clear. We would like to welcome, open up Fiji with open arms to specialists, but not to generalists.

The FMA President highlighted past cases where private hospitals used SPEC because it offered a quicker approval pathway.

He says this speed compromised quality and safety.

He cited instances where foreign pharmacists approved through SPEC later failed the mandatory Australian certification exam required for practicing in Fiji.

He says with SPEC abolished, all foreign medical applications will now be processed through the Fiji Medical Council and relevant professional bodies.

Dr. Vakamocea says applicants should now apply one to two months earlier, as councils will need time to verify documentation, particularly for foreign specialists whose certificates may not be in English.

He acknowledged that minor delays may occur, especially with applications previously pending under SPEC, and due to end-of-year staffing and the new cycle of local medical graduates entering practice.

Dr. Vakamocea said the FMA will work closely with the Medical Council to ensure thorough background checks, proper screening, and consistent application of Fiji’s professional standards.

