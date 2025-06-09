FMA warns on rise of illegal doctors

The Fiji Medical Association has raised alarm over a growing number of illegal and unlicensed doctors operating in the country, warning that the trend poses a serious risk to public safety.

Association President Dr Alipate Vakamocea says some individuals are entering Fiji on visitor or work visas and practicing medicine without registering with the Fiji Medical Council, making them difficult for authorities to detect and regulate.

He says under the law, all licensed doctors are required to clearly display their medical licenses at their place of practice so patients can verify that they are being treated by a properly registered professional.

Article continues after advertisement

The FMA has also revealed reports of overseas doctors working illegally in Fiji, including a recent case involving an individual believed to be from India who is unregistered and unlicensed, raising serious concerns about patient safety.

“If they are going to a doctor’s visit or anything, the law requires that the doctor’s license be displayed on the wall, and patients can ask at any time to see this license. If the license is not visible or not displayed, then it is likely that the person is operating illegally and can be fined under the Act or even face jail time.”

Dr Vakamocea stresses the need to strengthen both medical and immigration laws, saying that while the Medical and Dental Practitioners Act 2010 prohibits unlicensed practice, stronger coordination is needed between the Ministry of Health and the Department of Immigration.

He says improved information sharing would help ensure that foreign doctors entering Fiji on work visas are properly registered before they begin practicing.

Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa is also urging members of the public to verify doctors before seeking treatment and to lodge complaints if necessary.

“No one should be treating any patient locally without a valid practice license. Licenses are renewed annually and should be displayed in front of the office so patients can see and confirm that the practitioner offering medical services is current and properly certified.”

The Fiji Medical Association says tighter enforcement and better inter agency cooperation are critical to protecting patients and maintaining trust in Fiji’s healthcare system.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.