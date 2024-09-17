Fleet expansion brings new opportunities for seafarers

MV Lady Daya

The expansion of the Goundar Shipping fleet is set to enhance services to Fiji’s outer islands while creating new career opportunities for local seafarers.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, during the launch of two new vessels for Goundar Shipping highlighted the importance of these developments for Fiji’s maritime industry.

Rabuka says that that the new vessels will provide Fijian seafarers with valuable experience, equipping them for offshore work and boosting their career prospects locally and internationally.

“This achievement opens up new opportunities for local seafarers, allowing them to pursue careers in the maritime industry with the opportunity to gain valuable experiences. With this vessel, Fijian seafarers are better prepared for offshore work, positioning themselves for better career prospects both locally and internationally. This development is a step forward in expanding Fiji’s maritime capabilities and workforce

The addition of the MV Lady Daya promises faster and more efficient transportation between the islands, which will also support economic growth by improving the movement of goods and services.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting the maritime industry and ensuring strong, safe and sustainable infrastructure for future generations.

He adds that this launch reflects Fiji’s ongoing maritime growth and its connections to the wider world.