FJ Airways “Island of Beqa” lands in Nadi

Fiji Airway’s new Airbus A350, called Island of Beqa, has landed at Nadi International Airport.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is officiating at the ceremony.

It is the third of its kind to be acquired by the national airline.

The aircraft is said to have a 25 percent advantage in fuel burn, carbon dioxide emissions, and operating costs compared to previous-generation aircraft.

