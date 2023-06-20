Five Fijians win Rugby World Cup promotion

TotalEnergies has drawn five winners in their promotion for the Rugby World Cup 2023 today.

The five winners will receive all-expense-paid tickets to the Rugby World Cup.

The draws were made from receipts collected from all TotalEnergies service stations across the country.

The five winners are Manoa Bale from the Northern Division, Mursad and Priya Kumar from the Western Division, and Ganeshar Chand and Jainesh Ram from the Central Division.

The Rugby World Cup will be in France from September 8 to October 28, 2023.