Fire ravaged three homes in Cunningham

65-year-old Josese Naituku lost all his belongings to a fire that engulfed three houses and a house partially destroyed in Cunningham Stage One, Suva this morning.

Naituku who owns a double-story house says it was a traumatic experience as he has lived in the area for 35 years.

He claimed the fire started from another house which he believed was empty at the time the fire began.

[65-year-old Josese Naituku]

He estimated a loss of over $180,000 from this fire.

Meanwhile, Shital Shivani Sharma says her family was still sleeping when the fire started and it was difficult for her to wake his two small children.

However, she and her husband managed to take everyone to safety including some belongings.

The Sharma’s home was partially damaged and they are moving to their relative for temporary shelter.

Naituku on the other hand says his family will be residing in another house they own in the same settlement.

So far there have been no reports of injuries or fatalities.

Firefighters and police officers are at the site and investigations are expected to commence soon.