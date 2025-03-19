Fire chief urges vigilance after fatal house fires

Two homes were destroyed in separate fires in the Central and Eastern Division on Sunday, prompting an investigation by fire officials.

One of the fires claimed the life of a woman.

The first fire broke out at 2.42pm at Grantham Road, Raiwaqa.

Firefighters arrived within six minutes to find the house engulfed in flames. A man and his five children escaped, but his wife was trapped inside.

He tried to save her but was forced back by the heat.

By the time crews extinguished the fire at 5.20pm, the structure was destroyed. Investigators later confirmed the woman had died inside.

Earlier that morning, at 5.11am, another fire tore through a home at Bau Tikina Road, Nausori.

Fire crews arrived at 5.28am and battled the flames for nearly an hour, but the house was completely destroyed.

National Fire Authority CEO Puamau Sowane states that this is the second fire fatality this year, following the death of a 65-year-old man in Narere in January.

He says firefighters work to save lives and property, but they need the public’s support.

He urges people to report fires immediately and provide key details, such as whether anyone is trapped inside. Quick action helps firefighters respond more effectively.

Sowane also warns against using fire as a means of settling disputes, saying there have been cases where family conflicts led to devastating losses.

Investigations into both fires continue.

