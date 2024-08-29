Finance sector leaders unite to sign WE-FI code

[Source: Fiji Government / Facebook]

Westpac Bank, Merchant Finance Limited, the South Pacific Business Development and the South Pacific Stock Exchange have come together to be amongst the first to sign their commitment to the Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative Code.

This significant step underscores the commitment of Fiji’s financial sector to support and uplift women entrepreneurs across the nation.

The WE-Fi Code is a commitment by financial services providers, regulators, development banks, and other financial institutions to collaborate on increasing funding provided to women-led MSMEs around the world, so that they can grow and add value to the economy and their communities.

Permanent Secretary for Women and National Gender Champion Eseta Nadakuitavuki, reiterated that “cultural norms, lack of financial literacy and systemic biases have long held women back but with the WE-Fi Code, we are taking a stand.

Eseta Nadakuitavuki [Source: Fiji Government / Facebook]

She says we are saying that these barriers must come down and that women’s voices must be heard and valued in the financial sector.