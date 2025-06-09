Final Vatukaula gold mine strike payout in August

[File Photo]

The Final payout from the Vatukoula Gold Mine workers is set to be rolled out in the upcoming 2025-2026 Financial Year.

Minister for Employment, Productivity and Workplace Relations, Agni Deo Singh, highlighted that out of the 362 names submitted, 172 members are yet to receive their first payout.

A total of 190 mine workers who have benefited from the first instalment will be receiving the second instalment in August 2025.

He states that these individuals are currently navigating the probate process through the High Court.

The minister reassured families that payments will be made promptly upon receipt of the necessary probates, ensuring that no family faces unnecessary delays.

Singh notes the growing impatience among those awaiting the final payout, and he would like to encourage families who have not yet submitted their probates to do so as soon as possible to expedite the process.

The Ministry of Employment Productivity and Workplace Relations adds that they are dedicated to ensuring that every counted family receives their due share.

