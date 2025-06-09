Rodrigo benefit concert donates $10m to women’s nonprofits

[Photo Credit: Reuters]

Evoking the same do-it-yourself pop-rock feminism of her ‘90s musical influences, Olivia Rodrigo raised $20 million for women’s well-being with a benefit show that activated her young audience.

Daisy Chain Fields united a women-led lineup boasting queer pop star Chappell Roan, breakout rapper Doechii and riot grrrl pioneers Bikini Kill behind issues of women’s health, workplace protections and legal rights. Ahead of Saturday’s festival in Irvine, California, Rodrigo announced the show had already raised enough to make a $10 million donation to 10 nonprofit partners including Planned Parenthood, National Women’s Law Center and Black Mamas Matter Alliance.

Philanthropist Melinda French Gates pledged another $10 million through her Pivotal Ventures in a surprise appearance at the start of Rodrigo’s set, praising her for “showing a new generation how much their voices matter.”

Rodrigo said the festival’s artists and activists give her hope despite the “regression of women’s rights” today.

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“That’s actually why I fell in love with the name ‘Daisy Chain,’” she said Friday. “It served as a reminder of how individual parts can come together to create something strong and unbreakable.”

Rodrigo, 23, has made a name channeling the rage and dissatisfaction of modern romance into chart-topping songs that are equal parts Taylor Swift and Alanis Morissette. Now, she looks to bridge the gap between Gen Z and nonprofits, which have struggled to build relationships with younger donors who tend to prefer informal ways of giving.

The connection is not lost on Daisy Chain Fields attendees.

“People don’t join together and mobilize unless they feel connected to the group that is mobilizing,” said Grace Slevin, 24. “What’s better than music?”

All-star benefit concerts have proven popular for driving millions of dollars toward everything from refugee relief to pandemic response. But it’s been decades since a young artist with Rodrigo’s following brought her peers together for gender justice.

That focus comes as President Donald Trump attempts to overhaul family planning grants that reproductive health clinics use to provide birth control and treat sexually transmitted infections. His administration paused $27.5 million last year for such organizations, including some Planned Parenthood affiliates, before officials agreed to restore the money.

For Slevin, an Orange County, California, resident who does anti-sex-trafficking advocacy, Daisy Chain Fields embodies the sentiment of “be who you needed when you were younger.” She loves that attendees are welcome to learn about the beneficiaries’ work in addition to donating.

Nonprofit partners engaged with fans in Daisy Chain Fields’ “philanthropy village.” Festivalgoers collected pins from booths as they learned about health services from Planned Parenthood or pay tribute to caregivers through the National Domestic Workers Alliance.

An art installation by the Guerilla Girls, anonymous artist activists, invited fans to air their grievances on chalkboards. Handwritten responses included “PROTECT QUEER KIDS!” and “Put women in charge and pay us more!!!” as well as “ICE OUT!” and “ABORTION RIGHTS 4 ALL.”

Younger generations expect a level of authenticity beyond a “pseudo-sort-of-progressiveness,” Slevin said.